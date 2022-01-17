AGF Investments Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 28.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $125,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $326.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.06 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.69.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Cowen upped their target price on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.25.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

