AGF Investments Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 23.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BYND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.19.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $66.58 on Monday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

