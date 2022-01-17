AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 238.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 475,801 shares of company stock worth $55,502,677. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $128.96 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $84.57 and a 12 month high of $129.20. The stock has a market cap of $248.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

