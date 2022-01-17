AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 2,860 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in DTE Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock opened at $119.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.49 and its 200 day moving average is $116.07. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.30.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

