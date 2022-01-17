AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Short Interest Down 53.8% in December

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGLY opened at $9.12 on Monday. AGC has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55.

Get AGC alerts:

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AGC had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 9.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that AGC will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.