Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Short Interest Up 67.4% in December

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the December 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $13.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $355.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.65 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $27.09.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%.

In other news, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 26,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $539,048.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,422 shares of company stock valued at $7,329,774. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth $909,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

