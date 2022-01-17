Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 2.33% of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000.

SGDJ stock opened at $39.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.31. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

