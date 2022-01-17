Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Short Interest Update

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,406,200 shares, a growth of 83.2% from the December 15th total of 767,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.4 days.

AAVVF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

