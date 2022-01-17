Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Lifted to Hold at HSBC

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMIGY. Investec downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Admiral Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.12.

OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $42.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.86. Admiral Group has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $51.84.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

