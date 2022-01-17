ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 36 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a CHF 36 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 target price on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 29 price objective on ABB in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 target price on ABB in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 33.71.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.