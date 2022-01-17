ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,798 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 141.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 288.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 200.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 40.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in ABB by 30.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 4.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $37.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.88. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

