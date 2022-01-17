$816.40 Million in Sales Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Analysts expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report $816.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $810.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $823.00 million. II-VI reported sales of $786.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

IIVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered shares of II-VI to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $558,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,370 shares of company stock worth $1,310,096 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 38,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $71.05 on Monday. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

