764 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 773.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $9.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,498.13. 15,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,820. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,699.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,773.81. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,004.75.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.