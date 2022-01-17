7,458 Shares in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,458 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 2,821.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,106,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829,451 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,426,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,127,000 after purchasing an additional 444,594 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,667,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,986,000 after purchasing an additional 283,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 244,936 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACIW stock opened at $34.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.83. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala bought 2,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

