65,000 Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Bought by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,000. AerCap accounts for 1.4% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AER. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AerCap by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 50,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 625,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,171,000 after acquiring an additional 154,321 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 104,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AER traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.36. 1,246,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,070. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day moving average is $58.37. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

