63,039 Shares in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Entravision Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 13.0% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 75.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 28,819 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $6.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.67. Entravision Communications Co. has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $9.34.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $199.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.60 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Entravision Communications news, CFO Christopher T. Young sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $33,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $2,200,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

