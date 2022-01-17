6,000 Shares in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Bought by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 29,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.84.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $40.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.33. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

