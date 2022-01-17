549 Shares in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 549 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,905,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.17.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $297.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of -69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $198.80 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $377.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.92.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

