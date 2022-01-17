$53.98 Million in Sales Expected for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) to post sales of $53.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.15 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year sales of $194.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $194.55 million to $195.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $302.76 million, with estimates ranging from $288.46 million to $319.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Porch Group.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRCH. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

NASDAQ PRCH traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,016,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,500. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $74,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,647 shares of company stock worth $3,365,255 over the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 191.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after buying an additional 9,485,106 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Porch Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Porch Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,354,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,661,000 after purchasing an additional 512,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Porch Group by 146.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,655 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in Porch Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,751,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Porch Group (PRCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.