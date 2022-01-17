4,918 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Capital International Investors grew its position in Exelon by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,198 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $128,004,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $86,010,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $56.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $58.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.81.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

In other Exelon news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

