360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 360 DigiTech.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%.

QFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA upped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $19.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is 19.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 217,485 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 24,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after buying an additional 676,754 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. 48.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

