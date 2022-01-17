3,594 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,594 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.2% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.82.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $499.11. 44,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,790. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $531.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.35. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.71 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

