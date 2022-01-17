3,102 Shares in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 490,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,200,000 after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

RGR opened at $67.07 on Monday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $62.16 and a one year high of $92.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.80.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $115,837.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $373,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

