$3.49 Million in Sales Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will post $3.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.01 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $12.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.02 million to $13.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $28.62 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on KALA shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

NASDAQ KALA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 22,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,230. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $49,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 65,463 shares of company stock worth $109,897 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,719,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after purchasing an additional 402,065 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,704,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 274,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 179,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 439.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

Earnings History and Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

