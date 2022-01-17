$3.49 Million in Sales Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will post $3.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.01 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $12.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.02 million to $13.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $28.62 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on KALA shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

NASDAQ KALA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 22,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,230. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $49,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 65,463 shares of company stock worth $109,897 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,719,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after purchasing an additional 402,065 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,704,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 274,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 179,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 439.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

