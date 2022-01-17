25,000 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,732 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,410,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,348,000 after purchasing an additional 853,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $62.70 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.44.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 54,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $4,335,650.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $210,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,043 shares of company stock worth $19,227,844. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

