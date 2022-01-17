2,095 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Acquired by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,566,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,506 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,525 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Match Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Match Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,175,000 after purchasing an additional 965,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTCH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.11.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $121.15 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.51 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.