-$2.58 EPS Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.58) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.05) and the highest is ($2.16). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings of ($3.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($8.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.97) to ($7.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($9.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.10) to ($6.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.70) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASND shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at $249,945,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,453 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 581,559 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,832,000 after purchasing an additional 510,971 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,469,000 after purchasing an additional 424,732 shares during the period.

Shares of ASND traded up $3.91 on Wednesday, hitting $122.96. 246,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,640. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.52. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

