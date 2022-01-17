1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CRO Sells $387,126.80 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $387,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DIBS opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. Equities analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIBS. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,294,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,991,000. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,986,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,815,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,839,000. 46.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 1stdibs.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

