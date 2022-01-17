190,967 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 190,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,090,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 718.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.27 and a 52 week high of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.85.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

