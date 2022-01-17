$167.02 Million in Sales Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will report sales of $167.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.33 million and the highest is $168.70 million. Ducommun reported sales of $157.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year sales of $647.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $645.90 million to $649.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $679.08 million, with estimates ranging from $675.39 million to $682.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $76,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ducommun by 67.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 116,345 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 6.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DCO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.55. The company had a trading volume of 26,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,260. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.45. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.