16,500 Shares in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Bought by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MTTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Matterport from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Matterport stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17. Matterport Inc has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Matterport Inc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

