$142.97 Million in Sales Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will report sales of $142.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.30 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $57.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year sales of $533.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $527.64 million to $547.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $706.01 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $748.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $123.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

NYSE:LSPD traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $36.56. 1,293,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,784. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.31. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $33.82 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.30.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

