12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Decreases Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lowered its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,587 shares during the period. Werner Enterprises accounts for about 1.6% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WERN stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.45. The company had a trading volume of 21,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,540. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WERN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

