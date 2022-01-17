12,000 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Aflac by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,203,000 after acquiring an additional 282,536 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after acquiring an additional 125,775 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

NYSE AFL opened at $64.06 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average is $55.84.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

