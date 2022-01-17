1,191,072 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,191,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,894,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 5.0% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $257.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,290. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $209.08 and a one year high of $267.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.63.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.