$112.37 Million in Sales Expected for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will report sales of $112.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.90 million. Frontline posted sales of $100.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year sales of $367.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $363.40 million to $372.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $635.15 million, with estimates ranging from $583.69 million to $686.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Frontline.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.49 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Frontline by 303.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter valued at $1,177,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Frontline by 93.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 61,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 0.17. Frontline has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $9.86.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontline (FRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.