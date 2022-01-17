10,587 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 898.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

AFRM opened at $69.19 on Monday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $176.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.74. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AFRM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Affirm from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist reduced their target price on Affirm from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.13.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,768 shares of company stock worth $26,645,962. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

