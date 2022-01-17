10,168 Shares in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Acquired by NinePointTwo Capital LLC

NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Immunovant by 14.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Immunovant by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Immunovant by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Immunovant in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Immunovant by 15.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $222,011.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMVT. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

Shares of Immunovant stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 691,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,080. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $903.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.70. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $45.94.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

