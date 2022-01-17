$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will report $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.75. 5,029,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,254,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 98,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 134,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.