$1.43 EPS Expected for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) will post $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Essent Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.40. Essent Group posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $5.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Essent Group.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

In other news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,930 shares of company stock worth $182,262. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Essent Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 276.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter valued at $327,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.76. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.64%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essent Group (ESNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.