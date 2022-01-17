$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.23. Synovus Financial posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $2,388,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $566,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,195. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after buying an additional 1,076,903 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,642,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after buying an additional 700,408 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 837.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 768,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after buying an additional 686,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 942,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,351,000 after buying an additional 469,525 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after buying an additional 467,699 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $53.66. 758,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,013. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

