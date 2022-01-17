$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) to post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. Progress Software reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.62 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Progress Software.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRGS. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.82.

In related news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

