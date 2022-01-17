$0.73 EPS Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Franchise Group reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 708.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $828.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.24 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

FRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Aegis increased their target price on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Franchise Group stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 31.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

