$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. KBR reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 655,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,990. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.37 and a beta of 1.29. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 607.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 37.7% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 4,745.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

