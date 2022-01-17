$0.45 EPS Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Terreno Realty posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRNO. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 29.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,218,000 after buying an additional 859,263 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 429.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,031,000 after purchasing an additional 423,683 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,818,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 369,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after purchasing an additional 208,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,457,000 after purchasing an additional 157,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $77.70 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $53.97 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average is $71.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment.

