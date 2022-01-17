-$0.39 EPS Expected for Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) will report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Imago BioSciences’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Imago BioSciences.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10).

IMGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imago BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

IMGO stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. 21,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,850. Imago BioSciences has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82.

In other news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 14,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Imago BioSciences (IMGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.