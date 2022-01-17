$0.37 EPS Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.39. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $23.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 584.66%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

