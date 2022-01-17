-$0.28 EPS Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). SmileDirectClub posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 211.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SDC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,552,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,069 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 23.5% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,492,000 after purchasing an additional 777,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after purchasing an additional 355,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 87,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 57.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 535,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.25. 33,750,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,775,101. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.21.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

