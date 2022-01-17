-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.23). AC Immune reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACIU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th.

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $4.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $350.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.82. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 733,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 472,324 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,465,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

