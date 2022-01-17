$0.23 EPS Expected for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.23. Hostess Brands reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.79 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWNK. Citigroup began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $20.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,940. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

